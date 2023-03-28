Cenlar FSB names Rene Gonzales as chief technology officer

Cenlar FSB, the nation’s second-largest mortgage servicer and largest subservicer, has named Rene Gonzales as its new chief technology officer (CTO), according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Gonzales initially joined Cenlar in 2018 as its SVP of infrastructure and engineering. The new CTO will utilize his prior experience with managing programs and projects, addressing operational efficiency and integrating, implementing and developing new tech solutions in his new C-level role.

Gonzales will provide technology leadership to Cenlar’s business units and will lead solution architecture and innovation initiatives while leveraging technology in order to further Cenlar’s business objectives and strategy in his new role as CTO.

“I have worked closely with Rene on a variety of projects, and I have grown to respect his dedication, commitment to excellence, and his ability to quickly adapt to fast technological change,” said Steven Taylor, chief information officer at Cenlar FSB. “I also respect his strong sense of value and his people-centered leadership style. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate Rene on his work that proved his abilities. His demonstrated skills are what earned him the CTO role.”

Since joining the company, Gonzales has assisted with technical direction and leadership for its telephony platform implementation, the company’s cloud strategy and migration, and provided guidance on the shift to remote operations as it adjusted to the changing business landscape during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to being the CTO and continuing our efforts to deploy innovative technology that demonstrates value to the company and our clients and their homeowners,” Gonzales said in the statement.

Prior to joining Cenlar FSB, Gonzales held IT positions at companies that include PHH Mortgage, Altisource, Ocwen Financial Corporation, Ally Financial, GMAC and JPMorgan. Gonzales also served in the United States Army and the U.S. Army Reserves for nearly three decades, achieving the rank of Major and participating in mobilization tours that supported operations across the Middle East.

Cenlar FSB has already made a number of leadership changes in 2023. In January, the company appointed Jim Daras as CEO and president following the retirement of Greg Tornquist.

Earlier this month, the company named Michelle DeHart as VP of loan operations, escrow, a role that will spearhead escrow functions at Cenlar.