Nosalek plaintiffs can join commission lawsuit settlements

Read Now
Don’t let phishing, spoofing and wire fraud wreak havoc on your title company
HousingWire Annual completes merger with The Gathering of Eagles
Evolving Servicing Policy and Technology Landscape
Compass’s Jonathan Spears on the only two KPIs he tracks
People Movers

Cenlar appoints David Schneider as president

Cenlar FSB services mortgage loans in all 50 U.S. states and its territories

Cenlar FSB, the second-largest mortgage servicer and largest subservicer in the United States, promoted David Schneider to president of the company on Monday.

Prior to his promotion at the servicing giant, Schneider served as chief financial officer of Cenlar for four months. John Mezzasalma, Cenlar’s previous senior vice president of finance, replaces Schneider as the company’s new acting chief financial officer while James Daras remains the CEO.

As Daras congratulated Schneider and Mezzasalma on their new roles, he added that these changes were “another acknowledgment of the importance of elevating expertise and strength from within the organization.”

In his new position, Schneider will oversee “Cenlar’s banking, financial, client management, core operations, default operations, borrower operations, transfer operations and project management businesses,” according to a press release.

Prior to joining Cenlar in July 2023, Schneider held other executive leadership positions at mortgage companies such as Ditech, Vericrest, Washington Mutual Home Loans, CitiMortgage and Blackstone-backed Stearns Lending

Mezzasalma joined Cenlar in 2015 as vice president and chief accounting officer. He then was promoted to senior vice president in February 2020. Prior to Cenlar, Mezzasalma spent nearly 10 years at KPMG.

Last June, the company promoted two leaders in its wholesale bank division: Keith Austin and Tristan Watson.

More:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular Articles

Latest Articles

FHFA building
FHFA failed to document desktop appraisal reviews, OIG says 

Failing to adequately document desktop appraisals makes gauging their effectiveness challenging, the report explained.

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please