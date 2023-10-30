Cenlar appoints David Schneider as president

Cenlar FSB, the second-largest mortgage servicer and largest subservicer in the United States, promoted David Schneider to president of the company on Monday.



Prior to his promotion at the servicing giant, Schneider served as chief financial officer of Cenlar for four months. John Mezzasalma, Cenlar’s previous senior vice president of finance, replaces Schneider as the company’s new acting chief financial officer while James Daras remains the CEO.

As Daras congratulated Schneider and Mezzasalma on their new roles, he added that these changes were “another acknowledgment of the importance of elevating expertise and strength from within the organization.”

In his new position, Schneider will oversee “Cenlar’s banking, financial, client management, core operations, default operations, borrower operations, transfer operations and project management businesses,” according to a press release.

Prior to joining Cenlar in July 2023, Schneider held other executive leadership positions at mortgage companies such as Ditech, Vericrest, Washington Mutual Home Loans, CitiMortgage and Blackstone-backed Stearns Lending.

Mezzasalma joined Cenlar in 2015 as vice president and chief accounting officer. He then was promoted to senior vice president in February 2020. Prior to Cenlar, Mezzasalma spent nearly 10 years at KPMG.

Last June, the company promoted two leaders in its wholesale bank division: Keith Austin and Tristan Watson.