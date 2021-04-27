Broker lawsuit targets UWM’s ultimatum

The controversial ultimatum United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) issued to brokers in March constituted a violation of the Sherman Act and a series of anti-competition laws in the state of Florida, a St. Augustine-based mortgage broker alleges in a new lawsuit that seeks class-action status.

Dan O’Kavage, president and founder of the O’Kavage Group, is the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit that claims UWM’s gambit was anticompetitive and illegal.

“I am fighting back against UWM because my freedom and independence, the reason my clients choose to work with me, has been stripped away,” O’Kavage said in a statement. “If I didn’t want to operate in an independent fashion, I would work on the retail side of the industry and work in-shop for one of the major lenders. That was never something I considered nor wanted to do. I like being local. I like supporting my neighbors and community. UWM is stripping my freedom to be the best loan officer for my clients.”