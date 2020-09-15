In early March, as everyone started to prepare for a virus that they knew so little about, the Veterans United Foundation’s Erik Morse was working with other leaders in the community on what would eventually become the beginning strategy for how Central Missouri would battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

As board president for the Veterans United Foundation, the nonprofit charitable organization created and driven by the employees of Veterans United Home Loans, Morse found himself in conversations with other local leaders on what they could do to help early on in the pandemic.