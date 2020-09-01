HousingWire Magazine: September 2020

Election year

It is September 2020, and we are getting closer to this year’s elections and, as we’ve seen in the past, anything can happen. In our cover story, Editor-at-Large Kathleen Howley takes a deep dive into what a continuation of President Donald Trump’s presidency would do for housing versus a policy shift under former Vice President Joe Biden. To put it simply: the two candidates have very different views on what housing should look like.

One of the most notable decisions is the fate of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. While the two GSEs are not directly on the voting ballot, their futures might as well be. The Trump administration is dedicated to removing them from conservatorship, while a Biden presidency is already looking at housing projects that could be funded by raising G-fees. Turn to page 24 to learn more about what housing could look like over the next four years.

The September 2020 issue also features our HousingWire Insiders. These 50 winners represent the secret sauce at their companies. This year, the need for their services was greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge – from creating remote work capabilities to holding operations together under new systems and a sudden surge in new demand for homeownership. Turn to page 30 to get to know the operational superstars that led their companies through some of the most unprecedented times of our generation.