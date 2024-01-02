6 best Pennsylvania real estate schools for 2024

Vetted by HousingWire | Our editors independently review the products we recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission.

Ready to get your real estate license in Pennsylvania? You’ll want to enroll in one of the best Pennsylvania real estate schools to gain the skills and knowledge you’ll need to ace the state exam and succeed in your new career. First, you’ll need to meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing course requirement.



We’ve conducted extensive research and narrowed it down to the best approved PA real estate schools to help you make an informed decision. From Philadelphia to Pittsburgh, you’ll find everything from self-paced courses to in-person classes in this guide. Let’s get started!

*AceableAgent publishes its national pass rate. Other pass rates are state-specific.

The CE Shop Best Pennsylvania real estate school for accelerated learning Overall Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Enroll + SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 Overview The CE Shop is an education provider that specializes in online real estate education. The school reports its student satisfaction rate as 96%, which it attributes to the intuitive interface, features, and support offered.



Leveraging a proprietary content delivery platform, LEAP, the CE Shop ensures that students engage with content needed for passing the licensing exam. All course content is offered live online with self-paced delivery, giving you the option to learn in the way that works best for your learning preference and schedule.



And every topic covered is based on real-life scenarios commonly faced by real estate salespeople in Pennsylvania. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at The CE Shop – Use promo code HW30 to save 30% Pricing All of the CE Shop’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. The CE Shop’s post-licensing courses meet Pennsylvania’s 14-hour continuing education requirement for first-time renewals. Courses Only Standard Package Value Package Premium Package $685 $419 $515 $559 Required 75-hr PA prelicensing coursework. Includes business eBooks, career resources, downloadable resources, digital flashcards, real estate glossary, study schedule. All Course Only features + National and PA Exam Prep Edge & Pass Guarantee. All Standard features + Business Building courses top help you launch your career. All Value features + 14-hr post-licensing course for your first renewal. Includes Basics and Beyond eTextbooks. Save 30% on all prelicensing courses with The CE Shop using promo code HW30 . Click to learn more about their prelicensing course packages and Exam Prep Edge . ENROLL NOW & SAVE 30% Use Promo Code HW30 at checkout

Pros + Cons Pros: Free 5-day trial of the Pennsylvania Salesperson Prelicensing courses available. Option to complete your education in as little as two weeks Cons: Lack of access to live instructors.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase. Money-Back Guarantee: The CE Shop offers a money-back guarantee to students who are not satisfied with the course they purchase, but only if it is within 30 days of the purchase date and the course is less than 50% complete. Student Support: Support is available seven days a week via chat, email, and phone during hours of operation. Exam Prep: Prelicensing Standard, Value, and Premium packages all feature Exam Prep Edge courses, which include an initial assessment, after which the school’s interactive dashboard guides you through each topic. You’ll receive feedback in real time, so you’ll know what to focus on prior to exam day. Final Exam: After you complete all the coursework, the state requires that you take a proctored final course exam. You must pass the Prelicensing Final Exam with a 75% or more. You may take the exam as many times as needed to pass.

Colibri Real Estate Best Pennsylvania real estate school for studying from home Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Colibri Overview A state-approved real estate education provider, Colibri Real Estate offers a variety of course formats for a customized learning experience. Its online courses are best for students who prefer to study at their own pace, while livestream classes appeal to anyone who studies best with a regimented schedule. If you’re working to get your Pennsylvania real estate education requirements complete while still holding down a 9 to 5 job, you’ll especially appreciate being able to take the evening classes at home. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at Colibri Pricing Colibri’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Colibri’s post-licensing courses meet Pennsylvania’s 14-hour continuing education requirement for first-time renewals. The Basics Exam Preparation Exam Prep Plus Ultimate Learning $360 $455 $527 $627 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Includes PA-approved instructor support, Buffini and Co career videos & 3 study guides All features of the Basic package, plus simulated exams, flashcards, readiness assessment & audio review guides All features of the Basics and Exam Prep packages, plus livestream classes scheduled on Tue/Thur evenings or Mon-Thur full days. Includes instructor and peer engagement, comprehensive exam prep by CompuCram & hardcopy textbooks Includes all the features of the first 3 packages, plus one-year access to their Career Booster pack. You’ll get 20+ “how to” videos to help you understand the fundamentals of the job, buyer and seller checklists, action plans and other helpful resources. Enroll Now

Pros + Cons Pros: Livestream options available for connecting virtually with peers and instructors. Career videos included in all prelicensing packages. Cons: No livestream classes offered on the weekends.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced or livestream courses. Course Access: Six months from your registration date in most cases. Pass Guarantee: Colibri’s Pass or Don’t Pay Guarantee is available with all prelicensing packages, with the exception of the Basics package. Colibri will reimburse the original cost if you don’t pass the Pennsylvania real estate licensing exam within 30 days of completing a course’s exam prep program. Student Support: Prelicensing packages enable students to email or call local experts with your questions. In general, live chat can be used to connect with an Education Specialist or Advisor. Or reach out via email or phone during business hours (detailed on the website). Exam Prep: Colibri’s exam prep packages include audio review guides, flashcards, simulated practice exams, and a readiness assessment to help pass your real estate state exam. Final Exam: Once you complete your prelicensing course, you must pass a proctored course final exam.

AceableAgent Best Pennsylvania real estate school for professional development Overall Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit AceableAgent Overview Featuring interactive games, videos, and bite-sized lessons to help students successfully meet Pennsylvani’s 75-hour prelicensing coursework requirement, Aceable Agent’s courses are built by learning license experts. The school’s workshops, practice tests, and other study tools are designed to give those starting out in real estate a boost of confidence. And students appreciate that accessing the course any time of day from an iPhone or computer is easy and the content is laid out in an engaging way. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at Aceable Agent Pricing All AceableAgent’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Basic Deluxe Premium $299 $429 $529 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Lite Exam Prep includes 1,000 exam practice questions. Features mini-course on finding a sponsoring broker. All Basic features + Virtual instructor + PrepAgent w/ 75 videos, 70 audio lessons, digital flashcards, 1,660 additional practice questions & 100+ pg Exam Prep eBook. All Deluxe features + 1 hr of private tutoring, 5 live webinars weekly, access to webinar archives and live Q&A with experts weekly. Enroll Now

Pros + Cons Pros: AI-powered course support now provides answers and detailed explanations about content and concepts 24/7. Classes can be taken from a mobile device or from a smartphone. Cons: No post-licensing or CE courses are offered in Pennsylvania.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Your prelicensing course must be completed within one year of the day that the course was purchased, including taking and passing the course’s final exam. Ace or Don’t Pay Guarantee: Students who take one of AceableAgent’s Prelicensing courses and don’t pass the licensing exam after three attempts are eligible to get their money back. Student Support & Engagement: AceableAgent’s prelicensing courses provide several resources for students, including support from a real-life, State Real Estate Agent Commission-approved instructor. Once enrolled, you can email your instructor Monday-Friday if you have a question or need clarification about course content. And AceableAgent’s Student Concierge Support Team is on call five days a week to help answer questions submitted via the school’s online form. Exam Prep: The Basic Prelicensing package features Lite Exam Prep, including 1,000 unique Real Estate Exam practice test questions, while the Deluxe and Premium packages’ include 1,660+ additional national and state exam practice questions. Final Exam: At the end of your prelicensing course, you’ll take a proctored, online final exam.

Kaplan Best Pennsylvania real estate school for an interactive educational experience Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit Kaplan Overview With more than 65 years of experience helping thousands of students begin and advance their real estate career, Kaplan provides courses and expert instruction through a flexible, online video delivery format. These video courses feature multiple segments with expert instructors. And students consistently appreciate how the videos are complemented by text-based content to reinforce key concepts. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at Kaplan Pricing All Kaplan’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Kaplan’s post-licensing CE courses meet Pennsylvania’s 14-hour continuing education requirement for first-time renewals. Licensing with Exam Prep Package Career Launcher Package $429 $629 Required 75 hrs of coursework. Online course includes national & PA Exam Prep online video, Live Online National Interactive Study Group webinar for exam prep & Career Mentor Connect for professional development. Required 75 hrs of coursework. Online video course includes all features of Exam Prep Package + National Real Estate Drill and Practice QBank + Accelerator video course & live online coaching. ENROLL NOW

Pros + Cons Pros: Exam prep included in prelicensing tuition fee. Access to Live Online National Interactive Study Group webinar. Cons: Zoom must be downloaded and installed on your computer/ laptop for Live Online portions of certain courses.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: Six months from the date of purchase to complete the course. Pass Guarantee or Refund Policy: For web-based courses and classes, Kaplan’s students are eligible for a full tuition refund within 30 days of purchase if the class has not been completed. Student Support: Customer or Technical Support staff are available to answer any of your questions via email, the chat feature, or phone during business hours. The Student Support team is also available via email or phone. Exam Prep: When you enroll in one of Kaplan’s prelicensing online courses, you receive comprehensive real estate license exam prep featuring the practice and repetition needed to confidently pass the Pennsylvania real estate licensing exam. Kaplan also offers stand-alone Exam Prep Packages that include the National and Pennsylvania Drill and Practice QBank. Final Exam: The Pennsylvania Real Estate Commission regulations require that students take a proctored final exam for courses. If you have to retake an exam, the proctoring process must be followed for each exam attempt.

Philadelphia Real Estate Classes Best Pennsylvania school for traditional classroom learning Overall Rating: 4 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4 out of 5. Visit Philadelphia Real Estate Classes Overview Voted one of the top five schools in Pennsylvania for live instruction, Philadelphia Real Estate Classes offers traditional classroom courses in Philadelphia and live streaming, instructor-led courses for those outside of the city. Students appreciate that the teachers are professional and accommodating and the classes feature quality content. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at Philadelphia Real Estate Classes Pricing Philadelphia Real Estate’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Live Streaming In-Person Classroom $499 $499 Required 75 hrs of coursework, 3 days per week for 3 weeks. Choose from day, weekend, and night classes. Instructor-led course consists of Real Estate Fundamentals & Real Estate Practice modules. Includes book & Business Coaching Class Required 75 hrs of coursework. Course consists of Real Estate Fundamentals & Real Estate Practice modules on designated dates / times. Includes book Enroll Now

Pros + Cons Pros: Limited seating for classroom courses means individual attention for students Cons: No exam prep offered No CE courses offered

Features Course Formats: Livestreaming or in person. Course Access: Course can be accessed on dates and times of scheduled classes. Refund Policy & Price Guarantee: From the date of registration up to two business days preceding the class registered for, you can request a tuition refund (minus a $75 cancellation fee per class). If certain criteria are met, students also have the option of transferring from the canceled class to another class offered by the Philadelphia Real Estate Classes. Student Support & Engagement: The school’s owner can be contacted with any questions by email, phone, or submission form. Exam Prep: Not available. Final Exam: Students must take and pass a course final exam with a score of 75% or more. If you fail the exam, you can contact the school to request a retake.

RealEstateU Most affordable Pennsylvania real estate school Overall Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Rating: 4.5 out of 5. Visit RealEstateU Overview Founded in 2013, RealEstateU is an online real estate school offering real estate licensing, continuing education, and real estate investing courses. For more than a decade, the school has been offering comprehensive, state-approved programs across the country. More than 225,000 students have taken courses through RealEstateU. And students appreciate that RealEstateU is an affordable option for earning your real estate salesperson license from anywhere, day or night, using your computer, smartphone, or tablet. Prelicensing Courses Compare course packages at RealEstateU Pricing RealEstateU’s prelicensing classes meet Pennsylvania’s 75-hour prelicensing requirement. Course Only Course + Study Guide Course + Study Guide + e-Textbook $199 $324 $353 Required 75-hr of prelicensing coursework All Course Only features + Study Guide w/sample questions and 6 practice exams All Course + Study Guide and eTextbook Enroll Now

Pros + Cons Pros: Step-by-step checklist helps students stay motivated and keep track of progress. Cons: No CE classes available.

Features Course Formats: Self-paced online. Course Access: 12 months to complete your course. Refund Policy & Price Guarantee: RealEstateU has a “100% Satisfaction Guarantee.” Try the entire course for 30 days and if you aren’t 100% satisfied, RealEstateU will give you a full refund. Student Support & Engagement: While there is no live instructor support, additional support is available 24/7 to answer your questions via email. Exam Prep: To help you focus on the exact information you’ll need to know for the licensing exam, RealEstateU’s Exam Prep course includes sample questions, six practice exams, and lessons that are connected to the full course for quick reference. Final Exam: State law requires a proctored final exam for each course.

Methodology: How we chose the best real estate schools in Pennsylvania

To determine the very best Pennsylvania real estate schools, we immersed ourselves in research, rating each school based on the following:

Course affordability and accessibility

Course format options

Course study aids and technology

Instructor expertise and support

Pass rates and student satisfaction

Pass guarantees or refund policies

Finally, we considered the unique features and professional development opportunities of each education provider, which can lead to long-term success for real estate agents like yourself.

The full picture: Best Pennsylvania real estate schools

Now that you know which Pennsylvania real estate schools offer courses that can help you launch your career on the right foot, you can choose the online course that’s ideal for your schedule and budget.



From the best prelicensing education package to exam prep for passing the Pennsylvania licensing exam, HousingWire provides information and insights from licensed agents to help you start your real estate journey and succeed as a Pennsylvania real estate professional.

We’ve gathered the links and websites that prospective real estate agents visit the most for the most helpful information on obtaining a real estate license, choosing a school, and other requirements in Pennsylvania.