A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate
A deep dive into the mortgage application pull-through rate

In this episode, James Kleimann discusses his recent article on why LOs say some applications aren’t making it to the finish line.

Here’s what NAMB does for brokers
Here’s what NAMB does for brokers

We interview NAMB’s lobbyist in Washington, D.C. about how the organization is actively representing the interests of its members.

Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure
Supreme Court hears arguments on FHFA structure

The case has the potential to be the most profound legal decision to affect the mortgage market in over a decade.

HW Media acquires REAL Trends
HW Media acquires REAL Trends

The acquisition combines two of real estate’s most powerful media outlets. The new media portfolio will now include HousingWire, FinLedger and REAL Trends.

Real Estate

Austin now a magnet for tech workers wanting to buy homes

The Lone Star State offers more affordable living and no state income tax

austin-texas-capital-HW

The Lone Star State has long been attractive to businesses of all kinds. The combination of warm weather, lots of space to build and the lack of a state income tax has been drawing companies for years. But this year, with tech companies and tech workers fleeing traditional tech hubs in droves, the trend has only accelerated, especially in the state’s capital, Austin.

Silicon Hills

Austin, Texas, dubbed “Silicon Hills,” is already home to tech companies like IBM, Dell, Google, Facebook and Apple. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said tech companies were flocking to Texas in “an absolute tidal wave.”

On Friday, computer technology company Oracle announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it would be relocating its headquarters to Austin, where it already has a sizable campus. The filing said that the company believes “these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work….this means that many of our employees can choose their office location as well as continue to work from home part time or all of the time.”

The number of tech and tech-adjacent companies moving to Austin just keeps growing. Over the summer, car manufacturer Tesla announced plans to open a $1.1 billion factory in Austin, claiming it could hire 5,000 people over time. And just last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed to The Wall Street Journal that he had relocated to Texas, too.

Austin is ranked the No. 4 metro by net inflow of users and their top origins by Redfin– meaning 39.5% of users who search for homes in Austin are from outside the metro area. The top out-of-state origin location is San Francisco.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, more companies have been allowing employees to work from home, therefore allowing them to live anywhere and still get work done. In addition to the more affordable cost of living Texas has to offer, the state also has zero income taxes.

The rest of this content is for HW+ members. Join today with an HW+ Membership! Already a member? log in

HW+ includes weekly long-form digital content, HousingWire Magazine, access to HousingStack, and free admission to all HousingWire virtual events.

Get $75 off your initial membership with coupon code “intro75”.

Most Popular Articles

home and hand HW+
Housing market outlook for 2021…and beyond

2020 was a truly unprecedented year. With it behind us, CoreLogic’s Frank Nothaft looks ahead at several housing market trends that are likely in 2021 and beyond. HW+ Premium Content

Dec 11, 2020 By

Latest Articles

Piggy bank and dollar cash money. Business, finance, investment, saving and corruption concept.
Homebuyer snags $1.4 million seed funding for first-time homebuyers

Homebuyer, an Ohio-based software startup offering digital mortgages to first-time home buyers, announced on Monday it had raised $1.4 million in a seed round from private investors.

Dec 14, 2020 By
3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please