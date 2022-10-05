ATTOM integrates NMLS data into platform

ATTOM, a curator of real estate land and property data, on Wednesday announced that its platform has integrated loan originator data from the Nationwide Multistate Licensing System & Registry (NMLS).

The company‘s property platform will now be able to provide local and national insights into the mortgage lending industry for customers.

Through the NMLS licensing system, ATTOM customers can verify information on lenders they are working with through their unique identification numbers. The NMLS tracks employment history and prior violations.

ATTOM says its data management process involves more than 20 steps and the data collected on each property record is assigned an “ATTOM ID” as well.

The dataset reveals loan origination activities by product, loan amount, loan officer and competitor, the company said. The NMLS IDs paired with ATTOM’s database also help clients recruit loan originators, find brokers and lenders for business, market past activities to find new customers and help provide ranking reports to shareholders and executive boards.

In a statement, Todd Teta, ATTOM’s chief product and technology officer, said the company’s aim is to innovate and increase transparency in the real estate industry. He said the NMLS product can help clients grow their revenue and “greater” market penetration.

ATTOM claims to have data for more than 155 million residential and commercial properties “covering 99 percent of the nation’s population” on multi-sources property tax, mortgage and neighborhood data, among others.

The organization’s CEO, Rob Barber, was named a HousingWire Vanguard for 2022.