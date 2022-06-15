Appraisal Logistics brings 2 new execs on board

Appraisal management technology and compliance solutions provider Appraisal Logistics has named Anthony Savala as senior vice president of sales and Nicholas Turansky as national account director.

Savala will lead the company’s sales team, adding new clients for the company’s Appraisal Management Company (AMC) business and its appraisal management technology, AIM-Port. Turansky will oversee services delivery, according to a news release.

“The recent surges in volume have demonstrated how important optimized workflow automation has become and now that the market seems to be normalizing, it is the perfect opportunity to revisit tech platforms that can provide a significant competitive advantage,” Savala said in a statement.

Anthony Savala, SVP at Appraisal Logistics

Before landing at Appraisal Logistics, Savala was director of strategic accounts at enterprise experience management platform Experience.com. He previously served as enterprise director of business development for appraisal tech company Reggora and vice president of enterprise sales for Cloudvirga, a cloud-based point of sale system. Savala started out as a loan officer 17 years ago at Western Capital Corporation and was promoted to national account director at Mortgage Coach, where he spent 8 years.

Frank Danna, co-founder and chief executive officer at Appraisal Logistics Solutions, said Savala understands the challenges lenders face, because he started out as a loan officer.

“Since then, he has worked extensively on the vendor side of the business, so he understands the value we bring to the industry,” Danna added.

Turansky brings nearly 20 years of experience, most recently serving as national sales director for Lender X, a company that provided valuation technology solutions to lenders. His previous positions include vice president at Community National Bank and regional banking manager for MetLife Bank.

Nicholas Turansky, national account director at Appraisal Logistics

The executive said he is excited to join a firm offering a solution to lender’s appraisal needs, in which most offer either the technology or the AMC services to clients, not both.

“I have seen first-hand the frustration lenders of all sizes experience when a company offers them a partial solution to their collateral valuation challenges,” Turansky said.

“When I learned what CEO Frank Danna is planning for Appraisal Logistics and learned about the recent high profile executives who have joined the company, I knew this was an opportunity I could not afford to pass up.”

The Annapolis, Maryland-based appraisal management company provides services to regional and community banks and standalone mortgage originators, the firm said. Appraisal Logistics also owns the secure proprietary communications platform AIM-Port, which it has been using in all 50 states since 2011. Aimed at improving workflow efficiency and accuracy of the lender’s own vendor process, AIM-Port is a single source solution developed to bring management and operations teams, technical tools and vendor partners together.