AnnieMac Home Mortgage welcomes a new face to its executive team

AnnieMac Home Mortgage appointed Ian Aubourg to the role of senior vice president of retail sales, the Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based lender announced Monday.

In his new position at AnnieMac, Aubourg will tap into his leadership skills to drive growth and improve the mortgage experience for clients. Aubourg has a track record of leading successful mortgage lending teams and divisions across the Northeast region, including at Mortgage Equity Partners and Movement Mortgage.

“AnnieMac has become innovative and creative in their solutions for the industry-wide conundrums of inventory shortages, affordability, and margin compression,” Aubourg said in a statement. “We are partnering at the perfect time as AnnieMac is at the precipice of taking market share and providing better solutions to Loan Officers.”

AnnieMac CEO Joseph Panebianco expressed his enthusiasm about the addition of Aubourg to the company’s executive team.

“Ian’s experience, drive, and passion align seamlessly with our mission to provide exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients and partners,” Panebianco said in a statement.