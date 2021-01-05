How to win in a competitive housing market
In this episode, Real Estate Agent Xio Sandoval discusses how she is helping clients lock in a home in today’s competitive market.

Achieving Touchless Mortgage Automation
In this webinar, experts at SoftWorks AI and Tavant discuss critical components of mortgage automation and how to evaluate technologies that best fit your business’ needs.

Mortgage Tech Demo Day
Tune in to our live Virtual Demo Day on January 7th to experience demos from the most innovative tech companies in lending.

Empowering women to be financially great with Dava Davin
Women of Influence winner Dava Davin joins Girlfunds to discuss everything from her best financial tip to her advice on starting the home-buying process.

AmeriHome revives IPO plans

Lender and servicer made $174M profit in Q3 2020

Months after it delayed its $250 million initial public offering, AmeriHome has signaled that it may now be ready to enter the public markets.

The lender and servicer filed updated paperwork with the Securities and Exchanges Commission on Monday detailing its performance through Sept. 30.

According to the updated S-1, AmeriHome, owned by asset management firm Apollo Global, generated $173.8 million in net income during the third quarter. AmeriHome also originated $17 billion in residential loans during the third quarter.

The company is the No. 3 correspondent lender in the country, and also sports a servicing business with about $96 billion in mortgage servicing rights, up from $87 billion as of the second quarter of 2020. AmeriHome earns fees that range between 25 and 56.5 basis points on loans it services, the S-1 said.

Executives at the company pulled the plug on the IPO in late October amid broader turmoil in the financial markets. The firm planned to raise $250 million by offering roughly 14 million Class A shares at a price range of $16 and $18 – valuing AmeriHome at $1.3 billion.

Like AmeriHome, lender and servicer Caliber Home Loans also postponed its IPO in late October. Caliber, owned by private equity firm Lone Star Funds, was seeking a valuation north of $2 billion when it scotched the public offering. It’s unclear what Caliber’s immediate plans are for a possible IPO.

Several other lenders and servicers also plan to go public in the coming months. United Wholesale Mortgage is eyeing a $16.1 billion valuation on Jan. 22 when it debuts via a special purpose acquisition company. Blackstone Group-owned Finance of America is also looking to go public, as is digital lender Better.com.

