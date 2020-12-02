Reporters discuss bombshell story on Better.com’s CEO
An exclusive interview with the Forbes reporters who recently wrote a bombshell article about Better.com CEO Vishal Garg’s controversial workplace culture.

Now is the time to double down on diversity and inclusion efforts
Quicken Loans Mortgage Services is proud to partner with a diverse set of brokers, which broadens the pool of potential clients they serve together.

How to Accelerate Closings in 2021
In this webinar, we'll provide you with actionable insights to help you accelerate your closing process from point-of-sale through post-closing.

Why are sellers sitting on the housing market sidelines?
Why aren’t more homeowners selling in this hot housing market? According to new research from Zillow, a number of factors are at play.

Finance of America reports record third quarter as it gears up for IPO

Blackstone-controlled lender originated $8.5 billion in Q3 and saw margins check in at 4.69%

Blackstone Group-controlled Finance of America posted record margins and originations in the third quarter, ahead of its public offering via a blank check company in 2021.

Finance of America, which operates through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, reported $242 million in income during the third quarter, a 66% increase from the second quarter. The lender and servicer has earned $345 million in the first three quarters of 2020, up 466% from $61 million during the same period last year.

The company funded $9.17 billion in the third quarter, with about $8.5 billion of it coming through its forward-lending arm. About 65% of volume in the third quarter was in refinancings, filings show.

The gain-on-sale margin for the third quarter was 4.69%, well above the 4.19% recorded in the second quarter.

“Our platform was purpose-built to create a business that could better withstand the cyclicality of most consumer lending businesses,” CEO Mary Cook said on an earnings call. “So, while we continue to take advantage of the favorable rate environment within our forward-mortgage segment, we see continued growth in our other lending segments and our non-lending segments.”

WFG reports its highest volume months ever during Q2 and Q3 of 2020

As the company celebrates its 10th anniversary, WFG continues to look for new ways to serve its clients, consumers and industry.

The nonbank lender and servicer is expected to make its public debut in the first half of 2021 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Replay Acquisition Company, at an expected $1.9 billion valuation.

After the merger, Finance of America is slated to receive a $250 million investment from institutional investors. Blackstone will own 70% of the company.

Finance of America’s products include traditional mortgages, commercial real estate loans, reverse mortgages, fixed-income investing and title services. Its commercial business lost money in the second quarter and its reverse mortgage business contracted, filings show. Reverse mortgage originations declined 19% from the second quarter to $626 million. Income in the segment also dropped to $24 million from $33 million

Blackstone has expanded its Finance of America corporation through a number of acquisitions in recent years, including pickups of Gateway Funding, Pinnacle Capital Mortgage and Skyline Home Loans.

The downside of the hot 2020 housing market: rapid home-price growth

The mismatch in the COVID deflationary impact toward the economy overall and the strength of the housing market due to demographics makes for a troubling formula for home-price growth, which we are seeing. The recent NAR existing home sales report showed 15.5% year-over-year growth in prices. HW+ Premium Content

Nov 30, 2020 By

Fannie and Freddie need “significant capital” to leave conservatorship, Mnuchin says

In a hearing before the House Financial Services Committee, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said no definite plans have been made for the future of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, but discussed the idea that they could be released from conservatorship before their full capital levels are reached.

Dec 02, 2020 By

