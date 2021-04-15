All Eyes on Purchase at Engage Marketing event June 17

HousingWire’s fourth-annual Engage Marketing event will feature experts focused on the specifics of mortgage and real estate in a purchase market. While appetite for refinance loans will plunge in the second half of the year, a huge demographic wave of first-time homebuyers is looking to join the market — assuming they can find a house to buy.

The MBA is estimating record purchase volume for the rest of this year, but climbing mortgage rates and low inventory mean it won’t be easy to capture your share of business. Agents and lenders need to be prepared to work with first-time buyers competing against all-cash offers and institutional investors, while still navigating some economic uncertainties.

The challenges of helping consumers become homeowners in this housing market is why we’ve designed our virtual event around “All Eyes on Purchase.” We’re lining up experts to help real estate and mortgage professionals:

Work with referral partners to make winning offers

Create a compelling personal brand

Spend time on the right social channels (and ignore the time-wasters)

Know what’s changed for RESPA and other marketing regs

Build a true community where you’re the trusted advisor

and more!

This virtual event will feature top marketers who are willing to share their insights and knowledge to grow your business. Along with some familiar faces who have proven their marketing prowess within the industry, we’ll also have some outside marketing experts to give us a different perspective.

The goal of it all is to equip you with the very best marketing intel out there to win in this constantly evolving, super-competitive market.

