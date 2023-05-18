AIME wants NMLS to require every state adopt a broker-specific license option

Preparing audited financials would cost the average mortgage broker $10,000 or more, AIME noted.

The annual cost would be “extremely onerous for small and mid- brokerages and risks putting the majority of brokerages out of business,” according to the letter.

In addition, AIME encouraged the NMLS to adopt unaudited financials as a required alternative in identifying a company that strictly permits brokering activities.

“Compiled reports average $750 to $2,500 and reviewed financials $1,500 to $5,000. Brokers have little choice but to pass these costs on to the consumer,” the letter said.

AIME’s letter comes in response to the proposal by the Conference of State Bank Supervisors (CSBS) — the operator of NMLS— to create uniform state licensing standards for mortgage companies. After rolling out the proposal in April, the organization was seeking public comment through May 15.

The Loan Store – which purchased assets of Homepoint’s wholesale origination channel — supported AIME’s position.

“Based on the current NMLS configuration, there are 18 states that do not offer broker-specific licenses. This puts mortgage brokerages in these 18 states at a disadvantage compared to their peers in the remaining states because they’re not similarly able to mark themselves as exempt from providing audited materials,” Brandon Stein, president of The Loan Store, said in a letter to the NMLS policy committee.

Without the exempt status, which they are entitled to as brokers, they are forced to incur the expenses associated with having an accountant prepare audited financials to the agency, the letter reads.

The Loan Store’s partners are classified into two groups — independent mortgage brokers and non-delegated correspondent companies.

The NMLS proposal would require non-delegated companies to provide audited financials to the agency every year, Brad Pettiford, The Loan Store’s spokesperson said.

The NMLS does not require mortgage brokers to do this, but the challenge comes from that fact that the NMLS identifies brokers by license type – but there are 18 states that do not have broker-specific licenses, Pettiford added.

State-licensed mortgage companies originated $2.9 trillion in loans in 2022, accounting for 64% of mortgage originations in the country, according to the CSBS.