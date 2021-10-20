An Insider’s Look Into How Secondary Marketing Evaluates LOs
In this webinar we’ll explore the long-term financial impacts of renegotiations, extensions and fallouts, plus basic guidelines to be viewed as a professional by your secondary marketing department

HousingWire Annual Virtual Summit
Sessions from HousingWire Annual 2021 are going to be virtually streamed on October 25. Register now for FREE to tune into what housing industry leaders had to say this year!

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges
Freddie Mac is focused on addressing limited access to credit, housing inequalities, creation and preservation of affordable housing supply and advancement of homeownership education.

A NAR board member tells (almost) all
For this week’s Houses in Motion, a miniseries that is part of HousingWire Daily, we spoke with Lisa Dunn about the pressing issues in real estate, including disclosure of agent commission.

Affordable housing caught in a Texas showdown

New state laws supporting firearms and oil industries force a showdown with banks who have adopted socially responsible investment policies

The popularity of socially responsible investing in areas such as affordable housing has run headlong into the nation’s culture wars in Texas. 

Four leading municipal bond underwriters recently chose to pull out of the Lone Star State’s municipal bond market — among the biggest in the nation — on the heels of two laws that went into effect in September. 

Texas Senate Bill 19 (SB 19) requires companies doing business with state agencies, including bonding authorities, to certify that they do not “discriminate against the firearm or ammunition industries,” according to a research report issued by the Kroll Bond Rating Agency. SB 13 similarly seeks to protect Texas’ energy industry by barring “state investments in companies that restrict business activities with the oil and gas industry,” Kroll reports.

In reaction to SB 19, JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America recently elected to pause participating in the Lone Star State’s municipal bond market because “they could not certify compliance with the new law,” according to Kroll. All three have adopted investment or other policies in the wake of mass shootings that set restrictions on the firearms industry. A recent report by Bloomberg indicates Goldman Sachs, likewise, has elected to pause activity in the Texas’ municipal bond market.

The affordable-housing market in Texas is supported, in part, by tax-exempt bonds issued by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) and the nonprofit Texas State Affordable Housing Corp. (TSAHC). Their programs help to fund first-time homebuyer initiatives as well as single-family and multifamily affordable-housing projects, among other efforts. 

    FHFA to make desktop appraisals permanent

    Desktop appraisals, a temporary flexibility implemented in March 2020 amid lockdowns and social distancing, will become permanent, the FHFA said today.

    Mortgage execs better prepare for redlining enforcement

    Since Rohit Chopra was confirmed as the new director of the CFPB in September, there’s been one particular word on the lips of mortgage executives. And it gives them chills: redlining. HW+ Premium Content

