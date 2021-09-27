The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers
The latest economic and policy trends facing mortgage servicers

Join this webinar for an in-depth roundtable discussion on economic and policy trends impacting servicers as well as a look ahead at strategies servicers should employ in the next year.

2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report
2021 RealTrends Brokerage Compensation Report

For the study, RealTrends surveyed all the firms on the 2021 RealTrends 500 and Nation’s Best rankings, asking for annual compensation data for the 2020 calendar year.

Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights
Steve Murray on the importance of protecting property rights

In this episode, Steve Murray, RealTrends advisor and industry stalwart, discusses some of the issues facing private property rights, including how a case in Germany could potentially affect U.S. legislation.

Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products
Lenders, it’s time to consider offering non-QM products

The non-QM market is making a comeback following a pause in 2020. As lenders rush to implement, Angel Oak is helping them adopt these new lending products.

Real Estate

Affordable housing vacancy drops, and rents are climbing

Rent prices on track for a 2.2% increase by the end of 2021

The vacancy rate for low-income tax credit-supported affordable housing dropped to 2.5% nationwide in the second quarter of 2021, a decrease of .01% from the first quarter, according to Moody’s Analytics REIS, New York.

Since Moody’s Analytics REIS has tracked it, the sector’s vacancy rate has stayed between 2% and 2.6%, and the firm stated that it does not expect to see deviations from this range in the near future.

During the second quarter 4,500 completed new builds came to market, increasing the affordable housing inventory by 0.4%. While this figure shows that building projects are carrying on despite supply and labor shortages, it is still well below the average number of projects completed in the second quarter since 2016, which sits at just under 9,000 units, according to Moody Analytics REIS.

“Since history has shown us that fourth quarters are usually the strongest quarter for construction, 2021 is still projected to finish with 40,000 completions, which is falls right in line with years past,” David Caputo, an analyst with Moody’s, said. “As for new construction, 2021 completions are projected to finish the year at over 40,000 units.”

In the second quarter, the national average asking rent increased .8% to $986. Moody’s Analytics projects that rents in this sector will increase to $996 by the end of the year, making for a 2.2% increase year-over-year.

How Freddie Mac is addressing affordable housing challenges

As part of Freddie Mac’s mission to provide liquidity, stability, affordability and equality to the housing market, Freddie Mac created its Housing Solutions team in 2020 to reduce barriers to homeownership and provide solutions to some of the nation’s toughest housing challenges. 

Presented by: Freddie Mac

Caputo believes this to be a sign that the affordable housing sector is well on its way to fully recovering from the effects of the pandemic.

Last week, the Federal Housing Finance Agency extended multifamily forbearance indefinitely. Forbearance options for landlords with multifamily mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were slated to expire on Sept. 30 before they were once again extended.

With the median house price increasing 16.2% from August 2020 to August 2021, according to Redfin, many lower income and potential first time home buyers are being squeezed out of the market. As the rental market becomes more and more competitive, congressional Democrats have begun sponsoring new legislation aimed at helping first-time, first-generation homebuyers. The latest proposal, called the “Low-Income First Time Homebuyer (LIFT) Act,” would help these individuals out by sponsoring low fixed-rate 20-year mortgages through the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Leave a comment

Most Popular Articles

justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
Ex-loanDepot COO: Tony Hsieh cut corners to boost volume

The suit, filed by former COO Tammy Richards, accuses loanDepot CEO Anthony Hsieh of ordering the sales team to “trust [their] borrowers” and close loans, disregarding proper underwriting etiquette. 

Sep 23, 2021 By and

Latest Articles

HW+ expanding homeonership
Racial equity in the mortgage biz goes beyond “fancy galas”

If last year gave rise to a slew of announcements of initiatives to improve racial equity, now is the time to give force to those promises, a panel of experts said. HW+ premium content

Sep 27, 2021 By

Sponsored Content

3d rendering of a row of luxury townhouses along a street

Log In

Log in with LinkedIn OR

Forgot Password?

Don't have an account? Please