A&D Mortgage revamps its partner portal

The new user interface will be powered by artificial intelligence

Wholesale lender A&D Mortgage unveiled a new and enhanced version of its partner portal, Artificial Intelligence in Mortgage, or AMI, on Monday.

The AI-powered portal integrates advanced technologies into A&D Mortgage’s existing partner portal. It notably features a more intuitive user interface, seamless point-of-sale integration, and robust compliance and data security measures. The portal caters to both conventional and nonqualified mortgage (non-QM) needs.

“We are excited to introduce AIM to the mortgage industry. This innovative platform has been designed to provide an enhanced experience for brokers and borrowers alike, ultimately making the lending process more efficient and transparent,” Max Slyusarchuk, founder and CEO at A&D Mortgage, said in a statement. “We believe that this technological evolution will strengthen our position as a trusted partner for mortgage professionals across the nation.”

With this new portal, A&D Mortgage will be able to provide brokers with greater customization options and help streamline their work.

Earlier this year, Florida-based A&D Mortgage announced its expansion into Arkansas and Mississippi. Shortly before that, the company also obtained licensing to originate loans in Maine, Montana, Oklahoma and Kansas.

