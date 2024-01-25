A&D Mortgage expands operations in Arkansas and Mississippi

Nonqualified mortgage (non-QM) wholesale lender A&D Mortgage has obtained licenses to originate loans in Arkansas and Mississippi, the company announced on Thursday.

“This expansion is not only about growing our business; it’s about wholeheartedly bringing A&D Mortgage’s unwavering commitment to top-notch service, highly competitive rates, and tailored loan solutions to more Americans,” Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of A&D Mortgage, said in a statement.

In the past 45 days, A&D Mortgage has strategically entered six new states, including Arkansas, Maine, Montana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Mississippi, a spokesperson told HousingWire.

A&D Mortgage offers a wide range of products, including conventional loans, government loans, foreign national loans and non-QM loans, to cater to a diverse array of borrower needs.

In addition to its geographic expansion, A&D Mortgage is looking to strengthen its conventional lending business by adding seasoned professionals to its sales team.

Andrew Taylor, a former senior vice president of third-party originator (TPO) sales at JMAC Lending, and Bobby Frank, who served as SVP and director of wholesale lending at Citizens Bank since 1995, have joined A&D as senior vice presidents of wholesale lending and wholesale lending strategy, respectively. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s conventional lending services.

A&D Mortgage also hired three new account executives: Tommy Williams, Betsy Marvin and Lori Welton. Together, they bring valuable conventional lending expertise from their previous roles at Citizens Bank.

In 2023, A&D Mortgage saw its origination volume top $2 billion, according to a spokesperson.