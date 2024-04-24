A&D Mortgage names new servicing manager

Florida-based wholesale lender A&D Mortgage appointed Satish Vishwakarma to the role of servicing manager, the company announced on Tuesday.

In this new role, Vishwakarma will be responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the mortgage servicing department. He will ensure the successful management of mortgage servicing teams while leading efforts to streamline operations, enhance quality and reduce costs.

“I am thrilled to join A&D Mortgage and look forward to contributing to the company’s success by enhancing our mortgage servicing operations and delivering the highest level of satisfaction to our customers,” Vishwakarma said in a statement. “I am committed to leveraging my experience and insights to meet the challenges ahead and support A&D Mortgage in its mission to provide innovative and reliable mortgage solutions.”

Before joining A&D Mortgage, Vishwakarma worked for more than 12 years as senior operations manager for the mortgage servicing department at Ocwen Financial Corp. There, he led a team of 55 agents and four team leaders to improve customer satisfaction metrics, among other achievements.

“Satish’s appointment marks a significant step forward for A&D Mortgage as we continue to strengthen our servicing capabilities and enhance our operational efficiencies,” Max Slyusarchuk, CEO of A&D Mortgage, said in a statement.

“His extensive experience and innovative approach to mortgage servicing management align perfectly with our vision of delivering outstanding customer service while maintaining compliance with all regulatory standards. We are confident that Satish will make an immediate impact and help propel our servicing department to new heights.”

A&D Mortgage recently unveiled a new and enhanced version of its partner portal, Artificial Intelligence in Mortgage, or AMI.