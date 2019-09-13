Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.

HomeLight has partnered with residential sale-leaseback company EasyKnock to bring American homeowners more options when leveraging their home equity.

The company explained in a press release that its agent matching technology will now be available to EasyKnock homeowners. Additionally, through the partnership, EasyKnock will offer HomeLight’s customers access to its Sell and Stay program, as well as its MoveAbility program.

“At HomeLight, our mission is to help everyone - homeowners & agents - achieve the best outcomes in their real estate transactions,” said Tal Huss, head of strategic partnerships at HomeLight. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with EasyKnock and offer our customers a new way to sell their home, while remaining in the home they love. They can use the cash to achieve their other goals, like purchasing a new home, starting a business, pay off debts, all while staying in their current house.”

Asurity Technologies released a new version of its AsurityDocs Platform, bringing its customers a more seamless loan origination process.

The platform, which generates residential mortgage loan packages, now features a fully updated design that boasts newly enhanced data integration capabilities, disclosure tracking, compliance dashboarding and more.

“We acquired the Mortgage Resource Group (MRG)’s mortgage docs business in 2016 with the intent to create the best mortgage origination document business in the industry under the Asurity brand,” said Andy Sandler CEO of Asurity Technologies. “AsurityDocs is now a fully modernized and dynamic loan origination document system with the most functional and user friendly UI in the mortgage origination process. We will be announcing further product enhancements and compliance solutions in the months ahead.”

Homebot, a residential real estate software company, introduced a new iBuyer feature, which will enable lenders and their agent partners to better help homeowners navigate cash-offer options.

According to the company, Homebot's co-branding capabilities will give lenders the ability to collaborate with their agent partners, therefore bringing more convenience to the consumer.

"Savvy agents and lenders are going to now have an advantage by addressing the iBuyer question head-on and controlling the conversation around a seller's options. This is an amazing feature," said Scott Schang, the owner of BuyWise Mortgage. With Homebot's unique co-branding capabilities, lenders have the ability to collaborate with their agent partners to bring Homebot's client-for-life experience to every past customer and current prospect.”