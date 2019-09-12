Homeowners using HomeLight to buy or sell their homes now have more options on just what that process looks like. To make that happen, HomeLight, an online platform that matches home sellers with buyers and real estate agents, has partnered with EasyKnock, the two companies announced this week.

Founded in 2016, EasyKnock is a residential sale-leaseback company that helps homeowners sell their homes without having to move. The company has two services: MoveAbility and Sell and Stay.

Both services aim to give homeowners financial flexibility by allowing them to sell their home to EasyKnock and receive cash within two weeks, according to the company. In the meantime, homeowners can stay put as they rent their homes from EasyKnock, whether that’s until they repurchase or move into a new house.

"In today's ever-changing real estate market, EasyKnock is transforming the way homeowners achieve their financial goals," said Jon Bianco, chief business officer at EasyKnock. "Through our partnership with HomeLight, we are committed to empowering our shared customers to optimally manage their most cherished financial asset, their home."

The newly announced partnership allows HomeLight users to tap into EasyKnock’s services and vice versa.

“At HomeLight, our mission is to help everyone - homeowners & agents - achieve the best outcomes in their real estate transactions,” said Tal Huss, head of strategic partnerships at HomeLight. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with EasyKnock and offer our customers a new way to sell their home, while remaining in the home they love. They can use the cash to achieve their other goals, like purchasing a new home, starting a business, pay off debts, all while staying in their current house.”