Mortgage Tech Rundown looks at the latest news in mortgage technology, featuring new product updates, integrations and announcements.

The Association of Independent Mortgage Experts announced a partnership with consumer engagement platform Homebot.

Through Homebot, AIME’s broker community will be able to increase client engagement, while providing consumers with monthly branded digests that track strategic financial scenarios, according to the organization.

“AIME’s reputation in the wholesale lending industry is exceptional and incomparable. Homebot is honored to be selected as a strategic solution partner,” Homebot CEO and co-founder Ernie Graham said. “We look forward to helping AIME’s network of independent mortgage brokers build stronger, lifelong relationships with their clients by engaging them with powerful wealth-building intelligence for the most important asset they will ever own — their home.”

LoanScorecard has partnered with LoanStream Mortgage to power LSM’s pricing and scenario tool, QualONE. Under this partnership, LSM’s QualONE will be powered by LoanScorecard’s product and pricing engine Pricer1, and non-agency AUS, Portfolio Underwriter.

According to a press release, the tool enables brokers and correspondents to run loan scenarios enabling them to instantly determine the eligibility for various products across LSM’s NanQ ONE Programs.

“We considered building proprietary technology but decided against it after thorough review of LoanScorecard and the benefit of its ownership by Calyx, who continues to be a preferred broker loan origination system provider. By leveraging the power of their PPE and AUS in QualONE, we’re confident we’ll be able to reduce origination costs, as well as help our broker and correspondent partners find the right non-QM products for their hard-to-fit borrowers—quickly and confidently,” LSM President Serene Vernon said. “This will also bring us another step closer to fulfilling the vision our CEO/Chairman Rabi Aziz had back in 2013 and dominating the non-prime lending sector, which he was confident would become a large segment of the lending market.”

Shape Software announced it has partnered with point-of-sale provider Floify to automate the mortgage process.

Through this integration, lenders can now utilize the two platforms to streamline the mortgage process while leveraging the ability to manage lead and customer databases, according to the company.

“In today’s fast-moving mortgage industry, lenders want the speed and simplicity of an all-digital loan origination solution like Floify integrated with a powerful CRM like Shape,” Floify CEO Dave Sims said. “Our partnership with Shape has helped us to combine these critically important platforms in a way that has created a comprehensive and seamless experience for mortgage professionals.”