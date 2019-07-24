The average American is estimated to move 11.4 times in their lifetime.

What causes a person to move that many times? What is the driving force behind the decision to relocate where they did?

To determine the most family-friendly places in America, WalletHub used 47 key metrics to compare the 182 cities put into consideration, including the top 150 to live.

The key factors for families include playgrounds, crime rates, quality of schools and proximity to work.

WalletHub came out with a list of the best and worst places for families to live in 2019, which was found based on family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socioeconomics ranking.

Ranked first overall, Overland Park, Kansas was highest on the list in regard to affordability and fifth for socioeconomics. It also has the lowest share of families receiving food stamps, 3.09%, which is 15.2 times lower than the city with the highest percentage, 46.91%, Detroit, Michigan.

Detroit sits at the the bottom of the list, ranked 151 for health and safety, 179 for education and childcare and 161 for affordability. However, Detroit is also ranked in the top five for highest divorce rate, highest percent of families living in poverty and highest crime rate per capita.

