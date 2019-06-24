Gateway First Bank has named Tiffany Sizemore Bank Secrecy Act officer. As such, Sizemore will oversee the development and implementation of the newly merged company’s compliance with the Bank Secrecy Act on a state and federal level.

Gateway First Bank was formed last month after the completion of a merger between Gateway Mortgage and Farmers Exchange Bank, creating one of the top five banks in Oklahoma.

Gateway First has $1.2 billion in assets, five banking centers in Northwest Oklahoma, 160 mortgage centers with operations in 40 states and D.C., and more than 1,200 employees, according to the company.

Now, with Sizemore on board, it can ensure its bases are covered when it comes to compliance.

A certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist, Sizemore worked previously as vice president of BSA and fraud officer with another bank in the Tulsa, Oklahoma, area, overseeing the corporate BSA program and conducting annual BSA training for bank staff and the board of directors.

“We are happy to welcome Tiffany join the team. She has a strong knowledge of banking laws, regulations and operations relative to the Bank Secrecy Act, anti-money laundering measures and related matters,” said Scott Gesell, Chief Administrative Officer of Gateway. “Her strong commitment to ethics and familiarity with regulatory and operational activities make Tiffany a strong asset to the team. We look forward to working with her.”

“I am excited to join the Gateway team at such an exciting time of transition,” added Sizemore. “Gateway strives to be an industry leader and has experienced a long tradition of success. I look forward to overseeing the bank’s compliance initiatives as Gateway continues to grow and strive for excellence.”