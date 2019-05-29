Homebot, a dynamic financial dashboard designed to help homeowners build wealth through their home, is sponsoring HousingWire’s engage.marketing event to be held next month in Charlotte, North Carolina. HousingWire’s second annual event is specifically designed to help attendees win market share, learning from some of the top marketing minds in the mortgage industry. Jam-packed with outstanding content, this day-and-a-half summit will take place June 13-14.

"As a 2019 HW Tech100 Winner, we are thrilled to sponsor HousingWire's engage.marketing conference this year," said Homebot’s CEO Ernie Graham. "Homebot at its core is a client engagement experience, helping loan officers and real estate agents stay engaged with homeowners and homebuyers. We're proud to be a leader in the lender marketing space, providing a beautiful and empowering experience to the homeowner and new deal flow for our customers."

Homebot’s technology provides hyper-personalized home finance information through monthly home digests and market reports. Homebot is also designed to help real estate professionals stay organized and in contact with their base. The technology provides lead-capturing capabilities to help real estate agents and loan officers gain insights into what their clients may be thinking.

“Homebot’s technology and lead-capturing capabilities support engage.marketing’s mission to find more ways to grow marketing strategies and ultimately win in today’s hyper-competitive market,” said HousingWire’s CEO Clayton Collins. “We are so excited to have Homebot on as a sponsor this year.”

The 2019 engage.marketing event is highly focused on mortgage origination in a purchase market — tackling how current conditions impact marketing strategies. Reserve your spot, learn more about sponsorship and check out the full agenda!