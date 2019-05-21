Freddie Mac recently announced it expanded its multifamily mortgage banking team, appointing Geri Borger Urgo, Catherine Evans, Michael Case and Amanda Nunnink to newly expanded VP positions.

“As Freddie Mac Multifamily continues to transform our business and lead into the future, identifying and developing skilled leaders who exemplify our values is essential,” Freddie Mac Multifamily Executive Vice President Debby Jenkins said.

As vice president of Production and Sales, Urgo is responsible for overseeing production teams in both of the Southeast and Northeast regions. Prior to this role, Urgo served Freddie Mac as a senior director, leading production and sales for the Southeast region and serving as an interim director for the Northeast region.

Evans has been with Freddie Mac since 2017, leading underwriting for the SBL business as a senior director. In her new role as VP of SBL underwriting, Evans is expected to continue leading underwriting for the GSE.

In his newly expanded role as vice president of Multifamily Capital Markets, Case will oversee all multifamily loan pricing functions. Before being appointed to this position, Case served Freddie Mac as a senior director of pricing.

Since Joining Freddie Mac in 2012, Nunnink has led the development of several multifamily offerings. In her new position as VP of Multifamily Investor Relations, Nunnink will lead the investor relations team as it markets the company’s multifamily securities platform to bond and real estate investors.

“I couldn’t be more pleased to see these four accomplished leaders advance their careers at Freddie Mac,” Jenkins continued. “Although each possesses unique abilities, all of them demonstrate the best of our culture — valuing relationships, diverse strengths, excellence in execution and a continual commitment to best-in-class service.”

