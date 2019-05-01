Home » Non-QM: The buzzword of 2019 Looking to read the full article? Subscribe today! Lending From HW Magazine Non-QM: The buzzword of 2019 Controversial product on the rise May 1, 2019 Leora Ruzin KEYWORDS Mortgage non QM sub prime Will this be the year lenders embrace a product that is a controversial but necessary option in the mortgage market? Is 2019 the year of non-QM? To view the full article, please subscribe or login. Related ArticlesIs non-QM lending the future of housing?Q&A: LoanScoreCard’s Ben Wu on the rise of non-QM lendingNon-QM lending: The new normal for mortgages?