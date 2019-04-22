Capital Bank, a Maryland-based bank that operates in and around the Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, and Baltimore areas, is rebranding its mortgage business and launching Capital Bank Home Loans.

Previously, the company’s mortgage operation was called Church Street Mortgage, but going forward, the mortgage business will be known as Capital Bank Home Loans.

The company said it is making the change to “unify the company’s operations under a set of common corporate values, goals and commitments.”

But changing the name of its mortgage business to Capital Bank Home Loans isn’t the only mortgage-related change the company is making.

In conjunction with the rebranding, Capital Bank Home Loans is rolling out what it calls a “cutting edge digital mortgage application experience designed for today's home-buyer,” which the company calls “QuickClose.”

According to Capital Bank, QuickClose allows users to start, update and complete their mortgage application from any device, offers in-application verification of income and assets, and provides updates and step-by-step instructions throughout the process.

"The new name, Capital Bank Home Loans, and rebranding provide us with a common corporate identity and go-to-market presence that better reflects who we are as a company and creates a platform for continued growth and market expansion,” Capital Bank CEO Ed Barry said. “Over the past two years, our business model has fueled profitable, organic growth that puts Capital Bank in a position to create long-term value for our customers and for the shareholders of Capital Bancorp.”

Capital Bank is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland, and has approximately $1.1 billion in assets.