The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has tapped Maryann Kennedy as senior deputy comptroller of Large Bank Supervision.

As such, the OCC said Kennedy will oversee the nearly 800 staff members who supervise the nation’s largest banks and federal branches and agencies, which hold more than $10 trillion in total consolidated assets.

Kennedy, who will also serve as a member of the agency’s executive committee, is taking over for Morris Morgan, former head of Large Bank Supervision who was promoted earlier this year to CEO.

Sponsor Content

Kennedy worked previously as deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision, a role she has held since June 2015. She was also examiner-in-charge for JPMorgan Chase and TD Bank.

Kennedy began her career with the OCC in 1991 and was named a national bank examiner in 1997.

“Maryann brings great experience and talent to this new role as well as a passion for the OCC and its people to our executive committee team,” said Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting.