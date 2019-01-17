The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has appointed Morris Morgan as senior deputy comptroller and chief operating officer, a role created to enhance the agency’s reporting structure.

As COO, Morgan will oversee the OCC bank supervision unit as well as the departments for bank supervision policy, economics, compliance, innovation and community affairs.

Morgan, who has been with the OCC since 1985, served previously as senior deputy comptroller for Large Bank Supervision, overseeing the supervision of the country’s largest, most complex and internationally active banks that have more than $10 trillion in assets. Morgan also served as examiner-in-charge of Bank of America and PNC.

Sponsor Content

“Morris is a strong leader with deep supervision experience as the head of Large Bank Supervision,” said Comptroller Joseph Otting. “In this new role, he will promote even greater collaboration among the units directly involved in bank supervision and position the agency to supervise banks, savings associations, and federal branches even more successfully in the future.”