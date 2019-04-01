Simplifile’s technology platform gives U.S. counties the ability to securely review, stamp, record and return documents electronically, thereby reducing the amount of time it takes to process documents and saving office resources.

To date, 1,874 jurisdictions participate in Simplifile’s eRecording network, accounting for more than 50% of all U.S. recording jurisdictions. In addition to eRecording, Simplifile also went beyond the closing table and developed collaboration and post closing tools to facilitate a more seamless solution experience of eClosing and beyond for real estate agents, lenders and borrowers. Using Simplifile Collaboration, lenders and settlement agents can securely share, receive, track, validate and communicate on documents and fees, reducing errors and creating a more effiecient, cost-effective and seamless process.