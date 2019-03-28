Through 10 years of consistent and impactful news coverage of the mortgage and housing markets, HousingWire has earned its reputation as the leading source of news and information for mortgage, real estate and housing professionals.

Our organizational DNA began with the coverage of mortgage servicing, secondary markets, financial data and economic news. As interest rate environments, housing trends and mortgage markets have evolved, so has our coverage. Our mission is Moving Markets Forward, and the pursuit of that mission requires that we constantly observe and study the changing needs of the housing economy and our readers.

As we recognize where the housing economy is today and the direction it is headed, we believe that alignment of mortgage, real estate and technology professionals has never been more important. Low interest rates, powerful demographic trends and changing consumer preferences all point toward a market where real estate professionals and mortgage lenders must be informed, engaged and aligned in the pursuit of helping their clients and supporting responsible homeownership.

To support the evolution of the industry we serve and the readers who rely on us for knowledge, we’re making moves to expand our coverage and evolve our approach. Over the next several months, you’ll begin to see our coverage and user experience focus in on three core verticals -- Mortgage, Real Estate and Technology.

Our increased focus on news specifically serving the real estate agent market begins today. I’m pleased to welcome a new journalist, Kathleen “KK” Howley to our team. KK has been covering the real estate market since 2000 for Bloomberg and Forbes. At HousingWire, KK will be focused on building a community around our real estate agent audience. This is just the beginning of our investment in this vertical.

As an audience-first business media organization, we are focused on much more than pageviews and vanity metrics. We care about community. We prioritize engagement. We strive to help our audience of industry professionals make more informed decisions. As the publisher of HousingWire, I can’t wait to hear your feedback and continue evolving together to Move Markets Forward.