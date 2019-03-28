The nation’s No. 1 source of premium content for the housing finance industry is expanding its news coverage to directly cover the real estate agent community.

HousingWire announced today that Kathleen “KK” Howley will be joining the company’s editorial team in the newly created role of real estate editor.

"American residential real estate is an almost $30 trillion asset class, and for most families, a home is the largest investment they'll ever make,” Howley said. “Real estate agents will always be a vital part of this transaction and they deserve better access to improved content. It's essential to get coverage of their market right – and we will.”

Howley has been covering the real estate market since 2000 for Bloomberg and Forbes. At HousingWire, she will be focused on building a community around our real estate agent audience.

In 2008, Howley won the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business and Financial Journalism for her coverage of the financial crisis.

“In 2019 and beyond, HousingWire promised its audience it would evaluate new content verticals and acquisitions that will help the organization better serve the housing, real estate and financial services markets,” said HousingWire Editor-in-Chief Jacob Gaffney.

“Our launch into the real estate space is proof we work hard for our readers," Gaffney continued. “For far too long our audience has requested another voice be available to cover the issues impacting the day-to-day lives of real estate agents. KK is here to do just that.”

Real estate agents face myriad challenges in simply earning a living. The emergence of real estate service and search engines as well as the advent of the iBuyer movement both pose major challenges to the ability of these agents to grow their businesses and serve homeowners in their local communities. HousingWire’s coverage will better equip agents to help their clients make more informed home purchase and financing decisions, build stronger referral relationships and build sustainable businesses.

“More and more, our interactions with industry executives show an increasing demand for educating the real estate community on the advancements that lenders and technology companies are making to propel the housing market,” said Jennifer Watson Laws, HousingWire's national sales director. “We are delighted to see KK join our editorial team and we couldn’t be more excited to add this vertical to our robust content platform.”