LRES recently announced Peter Lutz has been tapped to serve as the company's vice president and national sales manager.

In this new role, Lutz will be responsible for leading LRES’ sales, marketing and client services teams.

“Pete’s experience in executive management is comprehensive, and we are delighted to welcome him to the team,” LRES CEO Roger Beane said.

Lutz is an industry veteran with over 20 years of executive experience, most recently serving as president of Qualfon DSG, an IT service management company.

Notably, Lutz also served as the founder and president of Data Control Group, a full-service litigation funding company, which was acquired by Qualfon in 2013.

“I’m honored to be working with Roger, Mark, and the LRES team to contribute to the company’s strategic growth,” Lutz said. “LRES is heavily focused on advancing its current service offerings to the mortgage services industry, and I intend to do my part.”

