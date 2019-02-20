LendingTree's latest Mortgage Rate Competition Index revealed that borrowers with interest rates under 5% slid further for the week ending Feb. 17, 2019.

The report states that for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages, 84.2% of purchase borrowers received offers with interest rates under 5%, falling from 87.8% last week. Notably, this is a decrease from 2018’s rate when 88.2% of purchase offers were under 5%.

(Click to enlarge, Source: LendingTree)

The report also highlights that across all 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage purchase applications made on LendingTree’s website, 21.2% of borrowers were offered an interest rate of 4.625%, making it the most common interest rate.

Furthermore, 80.5% of 30-year fixed-rate mortgage refinance borrowers received offers under 5%, rising from 78.8% one week prior. This is moderately down from 2018’s rate when 85.1% of refinance offers were under 5%.

Lastly, across all 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage refinance applications, the most common interest rate was 4.625%. This rate was offered to 20.7% of borrowers, according to the report.

When it came to mortgage competition, LendingTree reports that across all 30-year fixed-rate mortgage purchase applications on its site, the index came in at 0.68. However, the refinance market index was wider, coming in at 0.78.

“The distribution of rates — and as a result, the Mortgage Rate Competition Index — has widened as rates increased, reflecting how mortgage lenders may change the rates at which they can offer consumers loans, depending on their unique business circumstances,” LendingTree writes.

NOTE: The LendingTree Mortgage Rate Competition Index measures the spread in the APR of the best offers available on its website.