The former CEO and president of an Arizona property management company will spend the next 15 months in prison after admitting to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from several homeowners’ associations.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, Harlow White received a sentence of 15 months in jail after pleading guilty to money laundering for using stolen client funds to enrich himself.

Court documents show that White was the president and CEO of Eagle Property Management, a property management company that served HOAs throughout the Phoenix area. In 2005, the ownership of the company was transferred to White’s daughter and the company renamed EPMI.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, between January 2010 and May 2014, EPMI stole at least $1.2 million directly from HOA clients’ bank accounts. Court documents show that White was fully aware of the theft.

Part of the stolen money was used to cover approximately $300,000 in personal charges on White’s American Express credit card.

As part of the sentencing, White was ordered to pay $291,420 in restitution

“This is yet another example of a businessperson knowingly using a company bank account to pay his personal expenses,” IRS-Criminal Investigation Special Agent in Charge Ismael Nevarez said. “The sentencing of Mr. White will serve to discourage other business owners from doing the same while delivering justice to those who do business in an ethical manner."