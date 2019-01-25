Prior to the end of the longest government shutdown in the nation's history, the city of San Jose moved to ban all evictions in the city on unpaid federal workers until one month after the shutdown ends.

All across the housing industry, companies and agencies have taken action to aid federal workers impacted by the shutdown, but in the view of some, those actions may not be enough to fully help and protect the unpaid federal workers.

And that’s leading to some extraordinary measures.

Case in point, San Jose, California moved this week to ban all evictions in the city on unpaid federal workers until one month after the shutdown ends.

The move was taken by the San Jose City Council, which implemented a temporary moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent by tenants who are affected by the government shutdown.

The eviction moratorium went into effect this week and applies to all rental properties in San Jose.

According to the city of San Jose, the eviction ban covers tenants in the following circumstances:

Employees of federal agencies and federal contractors who are not being paid as a direct result of the shutdown



Holders of federal housing vouchers when the responsible federal agency fails to make standard, routine payments



Beneficiaries of federal rent subsidies when the responsible federal agency fails to make standard, routine payments

The moratorium is set to last for 90 days, if necessary, or 30 days after the shutdown ends, whichever comes first.