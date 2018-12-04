Quicken Loans announced it partnered with LoanBeam to streamline the application process for its broker partners.

Quicken Loans rolled out the tech to its partners last week, enabling them to submit and process tax documents for self-employed clients

Quicken Loans SVP David Schroeder explained to HousingWire that the company’s partners will be able to submit tax returns from self-employed clients prior to submitting the entire loan packages, allowing brokers to vet the income used to qualify their client. According to the company, this partnership means less wait time as the calculation can be finished in two hours, instead of the 24 hours needed for a full underwrite.

“Everything we’re doing is to provide speed and confidence to our partners,” Schroeder said. “It’s always about helping partners do less so they can spend more time with their clients.”

Settlement services data provider LodeStar Software Solutions has integrated with Calyx Software’s Calyx Path. The move marks an expansion in the relationship between the two companies that began three years ago when LodeStar integrated with Calyx’s LOS, Point.

With the integration, users of Calyx Path are able to access LodeStar’s loan estimation tool to get an estimate of closing costs nationwide.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Calyx,” said Jim Paolino, LodeStar CEO and founder. “Our integration with Path automates what was previously a manual process by providing access to guaranteed closing costs for Loan Estimates and Closing Disclosures—helping more lenders improve efficiency and save money.”

The developers behind title and escrow production platform ResWare, Adeptive Software, announced it has integrated with ShortTrack.

ShortTrack’s portal enables orders placed in a real estate professional’s software to be sent securely to ResWare title production platform.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Adeptive. Together, we are making the title ordering process easier and more secure between title and real estate agents,” said Steve Hargroves, COO of ShortTrack.

“We are excited to integrate with ShortTrack, which saves everyone time, secures the transfer of data, and improves the overall customer experience,” said Adeptive President Bryan Buus. “We are always working to improve our customer’s productivity. This integration is a great example of how using ResWare can increase closings and make the process less stressful.”