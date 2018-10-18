Class Appraisal named Gary Ferguson as its chief technology officer to spearhead its pursuit of tech solutions.

“The valuation space is ready for a new era of innovation, and Gary is the perfect executive to lead us on our trailblazing journey,” Class Appraisal President John Fraas said in a statement.

“With his experience in systems integration, automation, and business process management, he will allow us to create a frictionless appraisal experience for our clients through technological innovation – all with the goal of creating long-term solutions for increased borrower satisfaction,” Fraas added.

Ferguson has 20 years of experience in enterprise application development and has spent most of his career in the mortgage industry.

Prior to joining Class Appraisal, Ferguson was CTO at Centric Technology Solutions.

In his new role, Ferguson will work with customers, partners and internal stakeholders to develop a technology strategy for the company and map its path into through that strategy.

“I’m very impressed with the vision the Class Appraisal leadership team has shared with me,” Ferguson said.

“Complacence is not an option in our space. Class Appraisal understands that it’s all about innovation and optimization, realizing efficiency gains both internally and across platforms to create a better experience for our clients and their customers. As valuation providers, we can have a huge impact if we leverage the right technology. I plan to make certain that we do,” Ferguson added.