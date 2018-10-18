Taylor Morrison Home Funding, homebuilder Taylor Morrison's mortgage arm, integrated with LodeStar Software Solutions to quickly and accurately quote closing costs on new-home construction properties.

Under the new partnership, Taylor Morrison Home Funding employees can obtain quotes instantly through Ellie Mae’s Encompass digital mortgage solution.

“This integration will be a true time saver for our entire operations team,” Taylor Morrison Home Funding IT Project Manager and LodeStar implementation team member Rachelle Robarge said in a statement.

With LodeStar’s Loan Estimate Calculator, a quote can be generated without anytime duplicating data entry and guaranteed accuracy in the TRID format, and this can be done while including transfer taxes, municipal recording charges, etc. for all 50 states, the company explained in a press release.

“LodeStar is delighted to partner with Taylor Morrison Home Funding. Until now, there did not exist a streamlined fee quoting solution for homebuilder properties on the market,” LodeStar CEO Jim Paolino said in a statement.

“Our secure, seamless integration with Encompass simplifies the manual fee-quoting process for the Loan Estimate and Closing Disclosure forms, so companies of all sizes can process mortgage loans faster and focus on growing their businesses,” Paolino added.

In a tough purchase market, companies across the industry are reaching for new tools to boost productivity and stave off origination blues. Taylor Morrison's move is one of many in the industry's rapidly accelerating race toward digital solutions.