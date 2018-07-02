From HW Magazine
Providing education for first-time homebuyers is essential
Mortgage insurance can help with cost concerns
First-time homebuyers are a significant segment of the real estate market, making up 34% of all homebuyers last year. As the market heats up and eyes turn to homeownership, lenders and agents have an opportunity to position themselves as trusted advisors for this segment. Helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for first-time homebuyers (FTHB) requires understanding of what motivates them, what unique challenges they face, and the resources available to ease the process.