From HW Magazine

Providing education for first-time homebuyers is essential

Mortgage insurance can help with cost concerns

July 2, 2018
MJ Watkins
KEYWORDS First-time home buyers MJ Watkins viewpoints
First-time homebuyers are a significant segment of the real estate market, making up 34% of all homebuyers last year. As the market heats up and eyes turn to homeownership, lenders and agents have an opportunity to position themselves as trusted advisors for this segment. Helping to make the dream of homeownership a reality for first-time homebuyers (FTHB) requires understanding of what motivates them, what unique challenges they face, and the resources available to ease the process.
