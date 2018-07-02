From HW Magazine
The 8 levers of employee engagement
How leaders can help motivate their teams to make significant impact
Leaders, are you looking to increase the performance of your salesforce and shift the production curve in your organization? If you’re a leader in the mortgage industry, I can answer that question for you — of course you are! A study from the Corporate Leadership Council, a leading provider of insight and research that helps companies around the world lead their teams toward success, shows that an employee’s performance is directly correlated to how engaged they are with their company.