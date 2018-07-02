From HW Magazine

The 8 levers of employee engagement

How leaders can help motivate their teams to make significant impact

July 2, 2018
Casey Cunningham
Leaders, are you looking to increase the performance of your salesforce and shift the production curve in your organization? If you’re a leader in the mortgage industry, I can answer that question for you — of course you are! A study from the Corporate Leadership Council, a leading provider of insight and research that helps companies around the world lead their teams toward success, shows that an employee’s performance is directly correlated to how engaged they are with their company.
Cover Story
July 2018

Threat multiplier: states mobilize to defend consumer protections

In the days following the 2016 election, business leaders across many industries were hopeful that the new president would make good on his promise of widespread deregulation. Banks and other financial institutions were especially optimistic. Here at last was the relief they had been looking for. Or not.

Feature

Are we seeing the return of subprime?

Rick Sharga
Rick Sharga
Even Hollywood knows better than to produce a sequel when the original movie is truly, horrifically bad. That’s why, thankfully, we haven’t seen sequels to such all-time cinematic disasters as Howard the Duck, Gigli, The Last Airbender, Jack and Jill, Glitter, or Battlefield Earth. Which brings us, in an admittedly roundabout way, to the question of whether we’re about to see a sequel of sorts in the mortgage industry: The Return of the Subprime Loan.

Commentary

Housing finance's evolving policy landscape

Carol Bouchner
Carol Bouchner
With FHFA director Mel Watt’s term due to expire in January 2019, the question of whether to move ahead on some version of administrative reform may rest with his successor. In the meantime, policy makers would be well-served to work together to come to some agreement on options for administrative reform. At a minimum, agreeing on a common definition would be a good first step.