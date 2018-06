This month in

HousingWire's class of 2018 Rising Stars The 2018 Rising Stars represent the best young leaders in the mortgage industry. Many of our 46 winners are leading companies as C-level executives, making strategic decisions for their organizations or developing new and inventive ways to get things done. Others are contributing through product development, data management or finding new ways to engage with consumers. Across the board, their efforts and accomplishments are influencing the present and future course of our industry.

Feature How title companies can exploit blockchain Alexandria Decatur and Debbie Hoffman Technology The multiple characteristics of blockchain make it an incredibly attractive mechanism across industries. It provides an unchangeable, time-stamped ledger that allows for real-time and simultaneous input. It is the perfect set-up for industries where transactions are routinely moved from entity to entity or business to business and where records need to be verified and audited. Naturally, therefore, in the world of title and real estate, blockchain provides an incredibly innovative platform.