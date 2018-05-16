Fintech company, and 2018 HW Tech100 winner, TMS recently announced the addition of DJ Ziggas and Corinne Shanahan as senior vice presidents while the company expands its correspondent lending division.

These new additions follow what the company is calling their "bold new approach" to working with its correspondent clients, which the company calls CAREspondent Lending.

DJ Ziggas joins TMS as its senior vice president of correspondent lending and will be leading the company's East division. He formerly served in senior-level roles at Pacific Union Financial, JPMorgan Chase and Citi.

Sponsor Content

“I’m thrilled to join the TMS team,” said Ziggas. “This is such an exciting time at the company as we are uniquely positioned to change the game in the industry.”

Corinne Shanahan joins TMS as senior vice president of correspondent sales. Prior to joining TMS, she was a vice president of regional sales at Pacific Union Financial and JPMorgan Chase.

“DJ and Corrine are great additions to our team,” said President of TMS Ali Vafai. “Their leadership builds on our high-performing team and allows us to continue to grow and reach our goal to become a top 5 player in the correspondent space.”