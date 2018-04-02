TMS

Servicing

Sponsor Content

TMS, which was known as The Money Source for its first 20 years in business, recently expanded into subservicing with the launch of its subservicing solution, Servicing Intelligence Made Easy (SIME). The platform provides lenders with information like recorded customer calls, delinquency reports, and loan details in real-time.

SIME is currently supporting more than 120,000 loans and borrowers, servicing operations for TMS, and its subservicing clients, by providing access to system of record and other real time data, with more than 200 reports, dashboards and analytics. In its first six months, SIME decreased delinquencies by 27% and increased loan modifications in one lender’s $20 billion portfolio.

themoneysource.com