On Monday, the Mortgage Bankers Association announced that Deborah Dubois has been named president of its Opens Doors Foundation.

MBA Opens Doors is MBA’s nonprofit foundation. It provides rental and mortgage payment assistance to families with critically ill children, allowing parents and guardians to remain with their children during treatment, without fear of jeopardizing their home.

“Deborah Dubois brings years of philanthropic and nonprofit executive experience which will take the MBA Opens Doors Foundation to the next level,” said Debra Still, CMB, president and CEO of Pulte Mortgage and chair of MBA Opens Doors Foundation. “We have come very far in just five short years, and as president, Deborah will ensure we have the added resources to continue to grow and fulfill our mission of aiding families in need of our help.”

As MBA Opens Doors president, Dubois will serve as the chief executive of the foundation and be responsible for spearheading the development and execution of a long-term strategic plan, growing the foundation’s donor base and overseeing the organization’s day-to-day activities, MBA said in a press release.

“It is an honor to join the foundation and a privilege to help families who face the unbelievable choice of being with their child at such a critical time, or going to work to keep a roof over their heads,” Dubois said.

Dubois will report directly to MBA Chief Operating Officer Marcia Davies, and indirectly to the foundation’s board of directors, which oversees the strategic, operational and financial plans of the foundation’s activities.

“I must also commend Teresa Betz, MBA’s assistant vice president of operations, who has been serving as MBA Opens Doors president for the past four and a half years,” Still added. “Teresa’s exceptional work brought us to the point where the next logical move was to bring on a full-time president, and we are grateful she will continue working on behalf of the foundation as chief operating officer in addition to her other responsibilities at MBA.”

Prior to joining MBA Opens Doors, Dubois served as the chief development officer for the Center for Public Integrity, a nonprofit investigative journalism organization. She also previously served as the deputy executive director for Justice at Stake and vice president for the National Legal Aid & Defender Association.