New American Funding announced its expansion in Central Texas with its new branch in Austin, Texas.

The company brought in the Leaman team, announcing its leader Max Leaman will guide the new team as its branch manager and senior loan officer.

“The home loan industry is changing rapidly; customers and real estate agents want fast closings, low rates and state-of-the-art technology to save time and simplify the loan process,” Leaman said. “Powered by New American Funding, we deliver what the market wants from application to closing.”

Also joining the new Texas team are these members of the production team: Jori Stern, Amanda Stewart, Adam Biehler and Tiffany Wilbrett Garcia. Leaman will also bring in his operations, processing and closing teams.

“We’re thrilled to have Max Leaman and his team on board with New American Funding,” Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo said. “Not only do they bring a wealth of industry insight but they embody the future of mortgage banking. They’re young, innovative, and ahead of the curve, which merges well with our fast-moving automated platform.”

New American Funding, listed as Broker Solutions on the 2016 HMDA scorecard, continues to increase its market share, and in 2016 came in as the 27th top lender by number of originations, according to data prepared by iEmergent, an Iowa-based market research firm. They earned that spot by closing 37,993 loans, $10.8 billion by volume, and making up 0.5% of total market share.

And the company's leadership is making waves in the mortgage market as Patty Arvielo received HousingWire's 2017 Women of Influence award.

And this expansion is one of many in recent months. Most recently, the company announced it was expanding its reach in the West Texas and New Mexico regions.