New American Funding has added Eric and Leslie Bergen as area production manager and area sales manager (respectively) as a part of its expansion in the Texas and New Mexico region.

The Bergens are natives to El Paso and the pair most recently worked as a husband-and-wife team at an independent lender.

According to a press release from New American Funding, Eric Bergen will be responsible for the back end of production to ensure that loans are efficiently processed and Leslie Bergen will coach the company’s loan originators. She has previously served as a top-producing vice president, closing more than 400 loans and funding $80 million last year. Together, the couple brings more than 50 years of combined experience to the growing lender.

“We’re thrilled to have this dynamic duo onboard,” said Area Manager Tania Guzman. “Not only do they have a wealth of mortgage expertise and in-market knowledge but they’re skilled in training leaders. We’re very excited about this collaboration and growing to the next level.”

“Our heart is to help people become homeowners and we’re excited to be a part of a company that shares that vision,” said Leslie Bergen. “We’re committed to building great teams and growing each producer to be the best.”