CashCall Mortgage has a new leader.

Impac Mortgage, the parent company of CashCall, announced Thursday that it hired Rian Furey to serve as the company’s president of direct lending, which is conducted via CashCall.

As president of direct lending, Furey will oversee CashCall’s operations.

Furey comes in Impac from loanDepot, where he served as chief administrative officer.

Furey previously held executive positions in the direct lending businesses of Nationstar Mortgage, Discover Financial Services, and LendingTree.

“Rian’s successful track record across numerous direct lending divisions, made him the ideal candidate to become President of Direct Lending at Impac,” Joseph Tomkinson, chairman and CEO of Impac Mortgage, said.

“We are very fortunate to have identified someone with Rian’s skillset, who will be able to continue to grow our already successful CashCall Mortgage platform,” Tomkinson continued. “It’s my pleasure to welcome Rian to the Impac family.”

Furey said he’s looking forward to the opportunity with Impac.

“I’m excited to get to work with the talented folks that makeup the CashCall Mortgage team,” Furey said. “There are great opportunities for Impac’s growth in consumer direct retail lending and I look forward to delivering that for our shareholders.”