With more than 25 years of experience in developing advanced enterprise mortgage systems, Mohammad Rashid has helped Fortune 500 financial institutions and mortgage lenders transform their lending business process and technology landscape. This includes leading the design and development of cutting-edge loan origination systems, pricing engines and digital experience platforms.

Rashid is responsible for driving strategy, offerings and revenue of Tavant’s path-breaking and market-leading consumer lending business, currently leading that business to a revenue target of $250 million.

Rashid designed and engineered Tavant FinConnect, the industry’s leading mortgage enterprise data hub. FinConnect now has more than 40 connections to industry’s leading third-party service providers and is widely used by the Top 50 lenders. FinConnect processes more than a million transactions each year.

Rashid is instrumental in expanding Tavant’s footprint into the mortgage insurance industry, credit bureaus and data providers. He is also leading Tavant’s foray into international mortgage industries, such as those in Canada and Australia.

Under Rashid’s leadership, Tavant launched its AI-powered version of Tavant VELOX, the industry’s leading digital lending platform. Rashid used his expertise in AI techniques, process optimization and automation to enhance the digital platform with AI capabilities. VELOX is now the industry’s only AI-powered digital lending platform launched at the Digital Mortgage conference.

What one habit has made a crucial difference in your success?

“I identify trends early. This habit helps to assemble and motivate a team to innovate and deliver great products.”